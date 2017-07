July 28 (Reuters) - CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS SPA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 200.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 187.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 48.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 24.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2017 SEES GAINS IN REVENUES AND EBITDA BASED ON THE CONTRIBUTION OF ALL DIVISIONS