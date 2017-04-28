April 28 Cerved Information Solutions SpA:

* Q1 revenues: EUR 97.8 million ($106.45 million), up 10.5 pct compared to EUR 88.5 million in the first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted net income: EUR 22.8 million, up 17.1 pct compared to EUR 19.5 million in the first quarter 2016

* Confirms its strategic outlook as communicated to the markets on May 10, 2016, in which it presented indications for the period 2016-2018

* Q1 net profit EUR 13.6 mln versus EUR 8.4 mln year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)