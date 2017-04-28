BRIEF-Clifton Bancorp Inc to pay $0.25 special dividend
* Clifton Bancorp Inc - declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on or about July 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Cerved Information Solutions SpA:
* Q1 revenues: EUR 97.8 million ($106.45 million), up 10.5 pct compared to EUR 88.5 million in the first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted net income: EUR 22.8 million, up 17.1 pct compared to EUR 19.5 million in the first quarter 2016
* Confirms its strategic outlook as communicated to the markets on May 10, 2016, in which it presented indications for the period 2016-2018
* Q1 net profit EUR 13.6 mln versus EUR 8.4 mln year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HFF arranges $125 million refinancing for a high-quality retail center in El segundo, CA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces public offering of additional shares of common stock