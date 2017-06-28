June 28 KBC GROEP NV:

* ČESKÁ POŠTA AND ČSOB GROUP (THE CZECH REPUBLIC BUSINESS UNIT OF KBC GROUP) CONCLUDED A 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

* THE AGREEMENT COMES INTO FORCE ON 1 JANUARY 2018

* ALL OF ČESKÁ POŠTA’S EXISTING AGREEMENTS ON PROVISION OF FINANCIAL SERVICES EXPIRE AT END 2017; AS OF JAN., ČSOB GROUP TO BECOME SOLE PARTNER IN PROVIDING THESE SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)