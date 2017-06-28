BRIEF-First Abu Dhabi Bank appoints Martyn Hoccom as acting group treasurer
* Appoints Martyn Hoccom as acting group treasurer Source: http://bit.ly/2t2HGKN Further company coverage:
June 28 KBC GROEP NV:
* ČESKÁ POŠTA AND ČSOB GROUP (THE CZECH REPUBLIC BUSINESS UNIT OF KBC GROUP) CONCLUDED A 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
* THE AGREEMENT COMES INTO FORCE ON 1 JANUARY 2018
* ALL OF ČESKÁ POŠTA’S EXISTING AGREEMENTS ON PROVISION OF FINANCIAL SERVICES EXPIRE AT END 2017; AS OF JAN., ČSOB GROUP TO BECOME SOLE PARTNER IN PROVIDING THESE SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CLEVELAND, June 28 Ohio's Republican-controlled legislature voted on Wednesday to freeze enrollment in the state's Medicaid healthcare insurance for the poor, setting the stage for a showdown with Republican Governor John Kasich, who favors expanding the program.
SHANGHAI, June 29 China will push to diversify how it pays the healthcare costs for its nearly 1.4 billion people in a bid to stem "irrational growth" of medical costs, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.