* Cevian Capital's combined ownership at c. 5.5 pct of Ericsson's capital

Cevian Capital Partners Limited and Cevian Capital II Co-Investment Fund L.P., herein defined as Cevian Capital, have today disclosed to Ericsson and to the Swedish Regulator Finansinspektionen that they hold 181,623,591 B-shares and 130,160 A-shares of Ericsson, corresponding to c. 5.5 pct of shares