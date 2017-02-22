UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA:
* Achieves its corporate targets for 2016
* Group EBIT grows by 29.2 pct to 47.0 million euros ($49.55 million) in 2016 (2015: 36.4 million euros)
* Sales targets all achieved in 2016, FY turnover rises by 7.0 pct to 593.1 million euros
* FY ROCE increases to 21.3 pct (2015: 17.2 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources