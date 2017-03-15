March 15 Cewe Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

* Increases dividend for the eighth consecutive year

* Board of management and supervisory board propose dividend of 1.80 euros/share

* Increase in dividends of 20 cents over previous year (+12.5 percent)

* Dividend yield of 2.1 percent on basis of 2016 year-end share price

