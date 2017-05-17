BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
May 17 C&F Financial Corp
* C&F Financial Corporation declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase program
* Board has reauthorized corporation's share repurchase program to purchase up to $5 million of corporation's common stock
* Current share repurchase program is authorized through May 31, 2018
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround