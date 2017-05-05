UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 CFI Holdings Ltd:
* H1 profit before tax of $17,817 versus loss of $6.4 million year ago
* H1 sales of $24.7 million versus $19.1 million year ago
* Says considers it inappropriate to declare a dividend for the half-year ended 31 march 2017 Source: bit.ly/2qL7x7A Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources