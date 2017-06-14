BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
June 14 CGI Group Inc
* CGI awarded $133.9 m contract to develop the U.S. Army Contract Writing System (ACWS)
* CGI Group Inc - selected for a 10-year idiq contract valued at $133.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.