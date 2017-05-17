May 17Chacha Food Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8hCIGh

