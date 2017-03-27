March 27 Cham Paper Group Holding AG
* FY net revenue up by 2.1 percent to 198.4 million Swiss
Francs ($200.85 million)
* FY EBIT margin within target range at 5.3 percent
* FY net profit for year of 8.6 million Francs (previous
year: 0.5 million Francs)
* To increase dividend from 3 Francs(2015) to 4 Francs per
share
* Positive outlook across all divisions
* Leveraging potential efficiency and productivity gains
should ensure that profitability remains at between 5 and 12
percent of EBIT margin over long term, i.e. within the target
range previously announced
($1 = 0.9878 Swiss francs)
