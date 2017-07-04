BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
July 4 Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
* Possible disposal of Langham Place office tower property
* Langham Place office tower property was valued at HK$8.48 billion by Knight Frank Petty, independent principal valuer of co
* REIT manager to explore disposal in light of current favourable commercial property market environment in Hong Kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral