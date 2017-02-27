BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises gets members' nod to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities
* Gets members' nod to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding 50 billion rupees
Feb 27 Changchun High & New Technology Industries Group Inc
* Says its unit signs agreement with partner on land development project with total costs at around 600 million yuan ($87.37 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lMpNxH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8675 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 24
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline firm spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, rose nearly 30 percent after making their market debut at 10 Swiss francs each on Friday.