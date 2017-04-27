BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 Biuro Inwestycji Kapitalowych SA:
* Krzysztof Szewczyk and Jolanta Cepielik-Szewczyk raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent
* Jacek Kleczek and Beata Kleczek raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent
* Bogumil Tokarz, Agnieszka Rerutko and Magdalena Kosinska raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent
* Roman Wasikiewicz and Lukasz Wasikiewicz raise their stake in the company to 17.17 percent from 9.03 percent
* Belancor J. Kleczek Sp.J lowers its stake in the company to 4.46 percent from 37.00 percent
* All changes are a result of the dissolvement of Belancor J.Kleczek Sp.J Source text for Eikon: ,,,,, Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.