April 3 Braas Monier Building Group S.A.:

* Change in the board of directors at Braas Monier Building Group S.A.; structure to be be adapted to the new shareholder structure following the closing of Standard Industries takeover offer for Braas Monier

* Board members Emmanuelle Picard, Francis Carpenter, Guy Harles snd Werner Paschke have resigned from board with effect as of today

* Pierre-Marie de leener, chairman of board, has resigned from board with effect of March 28, 2017

* By way of co-optation, Matthew Russell, CFO of Braas Monier, David J. Millstone and David S. Winter, Co-CEOs of Standard Industries, Tony Robson, Executive Chairman of Icopal, John F. Rebele, CFO of Standard Industries and Jason I. Pollack, General Counsel at Standard Industries, have been appointed to the Board with effect as of today

* Today's newly appointed board members as well as Georg Harrasser, who was co-opted into board already with effect as of Nov. 9, 2016, have been appointed on a temporary basis until AGM on May 10, 2017