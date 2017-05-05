BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology's unit completes acquisition in Shenzhen-based electronics firm
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
May 5 Przedsiebiorstwo Telekomunikacyjne Telgam (Telgam) SA:
* Stake of Aleksander Stojek in the company falls to 49.13 percent from 59.04 percent following capital increase of the company
* Katarzyna Stojek buys 13.58 percent stake in the company following capital increase of the company Source text for Eikon: , Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
Borrowing from nature, some machines now have arms that curl and grip like an octopus, others wriggle their way inside an airplane engine or forage underwater to create their own energy.
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.