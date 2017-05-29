May 29 Changfeng Energy Inc

* Changfeng announces first quarter financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share rmb 0.17

* Changfeng energy inc - revenue for three months ended march 31, 2017 was rmb96.7 million, an increase of 25%, from rmb77.1 million for same period of 2016