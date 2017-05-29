BRIEF-Macandrews & Forbes effected open market purchases Revlon's class A common stock
* Macandrews & Forbes says it effected open market purchases of 597,582 shares of Revlon Inc's class A common stock for about $13.1 million - sec filing
May 29 Changfeng Energy Inc
* Changfeng announces first quarter financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share rmb 0.17
* Changfeng energy inc - revenue for three months ended march 31, 2017 was rmb96.7 million, an increase of 25%, from rmb77.1 million for same period of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 Oil will continue to flow through the Dakota Access Pipeline through the summer while authorities conduct additional review of the environmental impact, after a judge on Wednesday ordered more hearings in coming months.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.