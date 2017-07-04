BRIEF-Shenzhen Kingdom Sci-tech gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
July 4 Changjiang Publishing & Media Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Gz3rTY
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 43.56-66.23 percent y/y at 190-220 million yuan ($27.95-$32.36 million)
