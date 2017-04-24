April 24 Changyou.com Ltd
* Changyou reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial
results
* Q1 revenue $120 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.7 million
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46 to $0.56
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.43 to $0.52
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $110 million to $120 million
* Net income attributable was US$30 million, compared with
US$32 million in Q1 of 2016
* Sees Q2 total revenue to be between US$110 million and
US$120 million, including online game revenue of US$75 million
to US$85 million
* Qtrly diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com
limited per ADS $ 0.56
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $142.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
