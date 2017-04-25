UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Changzhou NRB Corp
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.8 million yuan to 38.1 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 31.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7NjItl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources