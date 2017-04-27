April 27Changzhou Tenglong Auto Parts Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) to shareholders of record on May 3, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 4 and the dividend will be paid on May 4

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8Tglc5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)