June 9 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.72 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NJIrZE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)