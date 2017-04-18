April 18 Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Group is expected to record an increase in operating revenue of more than 40 pct for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Net profit attributable for three months ended 31 march 2017 is expected to exceed rmb35 million

* Expected result was attributable to increase in revenue of software business compared to same period in 2016 Source text :(bit.ly/2oHyCKE) Further company coverage: