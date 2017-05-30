BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
May 30 Channeladvisor Corp:
* ChannelAdvisor expands drop-ship and fulfillment capabilities with acquisition of Hublogix Commerce Corp.
* ChannelAdvisor Corp - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* ChannelAdvisor Corp - does not anticipate a material impact to 2017 revenue or adjusted ebitda as a result of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.