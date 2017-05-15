May 15 Chanticleer Holdings Inc:

* Chanticleer Holdings reports operating results for first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue fell 2.5 percent to $9.9 million

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc says Q1 cost of sales as a percentage of restaurant sales was 33.1%, consistent with comparable quarter last year

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc says remain on track to open 8-12 new company and franchise stores and continue to expect to achieve positive EBITDA for 2017

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc says continue to focus efforts toward strategic goal of doubling store count by 2020