UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd:
* Unit, Zhou and Chen Zhonghua signed articles to form JV company
* Total registered share capital of JV will be rmb100 million
* Articles to engage in provision of technical development and technical services
* JV will be contributed and held as to 51% by Chaowei Power, 39% by Zhou and 10% by Chen Zhonghua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources