March 3 Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd:

* Unit, Zhou and Chen Zhonghua signed articles to form JV company

* Total registered share capital of JV will be rmb100 million

* Articles to engage in provision of technical development and technical services

* JV will be contributed and held as to 51% by Chaowei Power, 39% by Zhou and 10% by Chen Zhonghua