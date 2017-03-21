March 21 Chaparral Energy Inc -

* Chaparral Energy successfully emerges from chapter 11; company eliminates $1.2 billion of outstanding debt & approximately $100 million in annual interest expense

* Currently has more than $100 million in liquidity

* New capital structure includes cash on hand, reserve based lending facility with initial borrowing base of $225 million, additional $150 million term loan

* Co also received an additional $50 million in cash after issuing equity from a rights offering