BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
April 6 Chaparral Energy Inc:
* Chaparral Energy announces 2016 year end financial and operational results
* Chaparral Energy Inc - total company production guidance for 2017 is between 8.2 and 8.6 mmboe
* Chaparral Energy Inc - capital budget for 2017 will be $135 - $155 million, majority of which will be dedicated to developing its stack position
* Chaparral Energy Inc - expects its total loe/boe costs, including both its e&p and eor business units, to be between $10.50 and $11.00 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.