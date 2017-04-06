April 6 Chaparral Energy Inc:

* Chaparral Energy announces 2016 year end financial and operational results

* Chaparral Energy Inc - total company production guidance for 2017 is between 8.2 and 8.6 mmboe

* Chaparral Energy Inc - capital budget for 2017 will be $135 - $155 million, majority of which will be dedicated to developing its stack position

* Chaparral Energy Inc - expects its total loe/boe costs, including both its e&p and eor business units, to be between $10.50 and $11.00 in 2017