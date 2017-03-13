Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 13 Chaparral Energy Inc:
* Court confirms Chaparral Energy’s reorganization plan
* Chaparral expects to emerge from chapter 11 by end of this month
* Under confirmed plan, co's unsecured bondholders and general unsecured creditors will own 100 percent of company's ownership interest
* Plan received support from company's bondholders and lenders
* Expects to have liquidity in excess of $100 million upon emergence
* Upon emergence, co will also be governed by a new seven-member, independent board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.