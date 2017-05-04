May 4 Cra International Inc

* Charles river associates (cra) reports results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Cra international inc- first-quarter fiscal 2017 utilization equaled 72% as headcount increased by 128, or 26%, year over year

* Cra international- for 2017, on constant currency basis relative to 2016, reaffirming previous guidance of non-gaap revenue in range $350 million-$360 million

* Cra international inc-sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted ebitda margin in range of 15.8% to 16.6%

* Cra international inc - board expands share repurchase authorization by $20 million