BRIEF-U.S. Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
May 16 Charles River Laboratories International Inc:
* Charles River Laboratories announces updates to oncology business
* Surgery Partners Inc - on June 19, co's unit intends to raise $335 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing
June 19 Activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson has joined Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's board, a move that comes at a time when the embattled Canadian drugmaker is restructuring itself to repay debt.