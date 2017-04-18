BRIEF-Discover Financial May credit card delinquency rate 1.58 pct vs. 1.60 pct at April end - SEC Filing
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
April 18 Charles Schwab Corp
* Schwab reports record quarterly net income of $564 million, up 37%
* Quarterly revenue rose 18 percent to $2.1 billion
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0 .39
* Charles Schwab Corp says at quarter-end, active brokerage accounts were 10.3 million versus. 10.2 million previous quarter
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $8.5 billion, down 23% from Q1 of 2016
* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by Thomaspartners totaled $11.8 billion, up 51% from Q1 of 2016
* Charles Schwab Corp - new retail brokerage accounts for quarter totaled approximately 235,000, up 44% year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets rose to $2.92 trillion at month-end March, up 14% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Proposed changes to the Chilean General Banking Law presented on Monday would bring it in line with Basel III recommendations and be supportive of banking system stability, according to Fitch Ratings. The reforms would raise regulatory capital requirements and strengthen the regulatory and resolution framework. Chile's banking sector is generally well positioned to implement the new capital requirement
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Rothschild reported a 13% rise in revenues to €487.2m in its latest quarter thanks to a strong performance from its asset management business, after a slowdown in growth at its global advisory arm.