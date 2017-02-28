Feb 28 Charles Schwab Corp
* Charles schwab posts cfo commentary regarding recent price
reductions
* Charles schwab -plan for the year uses same assumptions
for equity market returns and client trading activity, but
allows for fed rate hike at mid-year
* Charles schwab -plan for the year also includes pricing
moves akin to latest announcement along with some incremental
reinvestment in the business
* Charles schwab - importantly, co's basic guidance about
using benefits of incremental rate hikes remains in effect
Source text (bit.ly/2lvy8Du)
