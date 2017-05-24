BRIEF-Agrium and Potash Corp will become Nutrien, upon closure of merger transaction
* Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien
May 24 Cree Inc
Charles Swoboda would resign as president, chief executive officer and chairman of board of directors following a transition period
Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag
8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting