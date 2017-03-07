UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
March 7 Charles Voegele Holding AG:
* Sempione Retail AG filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares
* Compensation for cancelled Charles Voegele shares will correspond to offer price, i.e. to 6.38 Swiss francs ($6.30) per Charles Voegele share
* For this reason, media and analyst's conference scheduled for 21 march 2017 will not take place and shareholders' meeting which was planned to take place on April 20, 2017 will be postponed
* Charles Voegele holding will inform about new date of shareholders' meeting at a later stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0131 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.