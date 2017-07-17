BRIEF-Charles W. Scharf appointed CEO of BNY Mellon to become chairman

July 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Charles W. Scharf appointed CEO of BNY Mellon; to become chairman on January 1, 2018

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - ‍gerald L. Hassell will remain chairman of board through his retirement on December 31, 2017​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Scharf was most recently chief executive officer and director of Visa Inc. from October 2012 through December 2016