BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1Charm Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 11.73 billion won contract with Chengdu CEC Panda Display Technology Co Ltd, to provide FPD equipment
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QWa1E9
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions