BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
Feb 22 Chart Industries Inc:
* Chart Industries - on Feb. 15, board elected Samuel Thomas, current chairman and chief executive officer, to position of executive chairman
* Chart industries - William Johnson, current president and coo, has been elected as ceo and president effective as of 2017 annual meeting
* Kenneth Webster will step down from his position as vice president, CFO effective as of March 1, 2017
* Board elected Jillian Evanko as company's chief financial officer, effective as of March 1, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2lMQeUZ) Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board