BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
Feb 23 Chart Industries Inc
* Chart Industries reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 sales $214.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $875 million to $925 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chart Industries Inc - Backlog at December 31, 2016 was $342.6 million, down 10.9% compared to backlog of $384.4 million at September 30, 2016
* Chart Industries Inc - Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in a range of $0.60 to $1.00 per share for 2017
* Chart Industries Inc - We currently expect our capital expenditures for 2017 will range between $35 to $45 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $893.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Mattel Inc - On June 15, co entered into amendment to seventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock