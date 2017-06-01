June 1 Charter Financial Corp:
* Charter Financial entered into an agreement and plan of
merger with Resurgens Bancorp - SEC filing
* Transaction resulting in a total cash payment to Resurgens
shareholders of approximately $26.3 million
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of
directors of Charter and Resurgens
* Charter will acquire all of Resurgens' outstanding 1.3
million shares of common stock in each case based upon purchase
price of $17.00 per share
(Reporting by Debanjan Bose)