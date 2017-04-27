BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Charter Financial Corp
* Charter Financial announces second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings of $3.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Net interest income increased to $11.7 million for Q2 of fiscal 2017, compared with $8.7 million for prior-year period
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million