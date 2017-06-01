June 1 Charter Financial Corp
* Charter financial corporation announces agreement to
acquire resurgens bancorp
* Charter financial corp - charter will acquire all of
outstanding shares of resurgens common stock based upon a
purchase price of $17.00 per share paid in cash
* Charter financial corp - total transaction value is
approximately $26.3 million
* Charter financial corp- boards of directors of both
charter and resurgens have unanimously approved transaction
