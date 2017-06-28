BRIEF-Customers Bancorp announces upsizing & pricing of $100 mln, 3.95% senior notes offering
* Customers Bancorp announces upsizing and pricing of $100 million, 3.95% senior notes offering
June 27 Charter Communications Inc :
* Charter prices $1.5 billion senior secured notes
* Co's units priced $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due February 2028
* $1 billion notes will bear interest at rate of 3.750% per annum and be issued at a price of 99.166% of aggregate principal amount
* $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due May 2047 will bear interest at a rate of 5.375% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 29 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax will foray into the mortgage broking business, following a similar move by rival News Corp, at a time when regulators are tightening the screws on bank lending in the country's red-hot property market.
(Recasts with real gains) June 28 Brazil's real firmed sharply on Wednesday after the resignation of a Senate leader and harsh critic of President Michel Temer was seen as boosting the chances that Brazilian lawmakers will approve a labor overhaul. A growing corruption scandal has fueled bets about delays to the implementation of planned reforms to Brazil's pension system and labor laws, which investors say are necessary to help end the country's worst recession ever. Th