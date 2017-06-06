BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
June 6 Chartwell Retirement Residences :
* Chartwell announces issuance of $200 million of 3.786% series A senior unsecured debentures
* Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 3.786% per annum and will mature on December 11, 2023
* To use net proceeds to fund portion of purchase price of previously-announced acquisitions of 3 retirement residences in Ontario
* Offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2017, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.