May 29 Chartwell Retirement Residences

* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million

* New credit facilities replace existing $200 million and $50 million credit facilities maturing in june 2018

* Chartwell retirement residences - first credit facility is a $100 million unsecured facility which can be increased by up to $50 million during term

* Chartwell retirement residences- credit facilities have three-year terms maturing in may 2020 and will include annual extension options

* Chartwell retirement residences- second credit facility is a $200 million secured facility which can be increased by up to $100 million during term