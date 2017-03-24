March 24 CHC Group Ltd
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised
restructuring
* CHC Group Ltd- CHC completed its court-supervised
financial restructuring process and emerged as a significantly
stronger, better-capitalized company
* CHC Group Ltd - Pursuant to restructuring plan, company
received $300 million in new capital from its existing creditors
* CHC Group Ltd -Restructuring plan also provides company
terms for restructured aircraft leases
* CHC Group Ltd -Restructuring plan provides option for
additional asset based financing commitments of $150 million
from milestone Aviation Group Limited
