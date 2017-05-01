May 1 CHC Student Housing Corp

* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement

* CHC Student Housing Corp says will not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements for FY ended dec 31, 2016 on or before may 1, 2017

* CHC Student Housing Corp - following completion of private placement, co intends to have auditors complete audit of financial statements no later than may 19

* CHC Student Housing Corp - company confirms it intends to satisfy provisions of alternative information guidelines found in section 10 of np 12-203

* CHC Student Housing Corp - applied to OSC, for management cease trade order under national policy 12-203 cease trade orders for continuous disclosure defaults