BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA sells its whole stake in Tubacex at 3.25 eur/shr - Fidentiis
June 19 Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA:
May 9 Check Cap Ltd:
* Check Cap-co, GE Healthcare announce x-ray sources produced at GE Healthcare passed tests required to ensure compliance with C-Scan system specifications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA:
LAGOS, June 19 Nigerian stocks rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday, lifted by gains in cement and banking shares extending a rally which started last month, traders said.
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received