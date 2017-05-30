BRIEF-Lonestar announces 30-day rate of 2,123 BOEPD for Brazos County Well
* Wildcat B1H well has established a 30-day production rate of 2,123 barrels of oil equivalent per day
May 30 Check Cap Ltd:
* Check-Cap ltd. Announces $2.69 million financing
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance ongoing clinical development of its C-scan® system
* Entered agreement with single health-care focused institutional investor for purchase of 1.3 million ordinary shares, at $2.00 per share
* Will issue 1-year warrants to purchase up to 1.3 million of ordinary shares, at an exercise price of $2.125 per share, that are immediately exercisable
* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces public offering of class a common stock
* Hancock Fabrics says on June 20, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order confirming co's second amended joint chapter 11 plan of liquidation - SEC filing