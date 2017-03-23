BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities
March 23
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants sale to Oak Hill Capital Partners includes equity, debt and investment from Checkers' management - WSJ
* San Marco Resources Inc - deal for US$225,000
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition